Ukraine soldiers who told Russian warship 'go f*** yourself' alive

Source: AAP

The Ukrainian soldiers from the tiny Black Sea island of Zmiinyi or Snake Island are being held in captivity by Russia, according to the Ukrainian navy.

Snake Island in Ukraine

Snake Island in Ukraine (Source: Supplied)

"We are very happy to learn that our comrades-in-arms are alive and well," the navy said on Facebook.

The Ukrainian soldiers had surrendered after running out of ammunition, it said.

Russia destroyed the entire infrastructure of the island.

Although Russia's defence ministry had said they were captured, Ukrainian officials assumed the 13 soldiers were dead after it lost connection with the island.

Follow 1News' live updates of the Ukraine invasion

However, the Russian military later shared pictures of the prisoners.

Ukrainians online circulated an unverified recording on Friday of a Russian warship ordering a Ukrainian outpost on the island to surrender.

The Ukrainians reply: "Russian warship, go f*** yourself."

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had said the 13 guards had been killed by a Russian strike and would receive posthumous honours

WorldUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

Car painter leaves vehicles in pieces, families out of pocket

2

Big Covid outbreak at Victoria University's halls of residence

3

Ukraine seeks to join EU amid Russian invasion

4

Dame Valerie Adams signals 'big announcement'

5

LIVE: Russia's shelling of Kharkiv kills 9, Ukraine says

Latest Stories

Ukraine soldiers who told Russian warship 'go f*** yourself' alive

LIVE: Russia's shelling of Kharkiv kills 9, Ukraine says

Parliament occupation shower block removed overnight

Murder charge laid after death of man in Nelson

New climate change report a 'dire warning'

Related Stories

NZ to send $2m in humanitarian aid for Ukraine

Ukraine seeks to join EU amid Russian invasion

Russia-Ukraine officials set to hold talks at the border

Explainer: Does Putin's alert change risk of nuclear war?