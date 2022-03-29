Police crackdown on illegal street racers in Waikato

Police cracked down on a gathering of illegal street racers in Waikato over the weekend.

A car doing a burnout. (Source: istock.com)

Inspector Jeff Penno, Waikato road policing manager, said about 500 cars converged on Hamilton City on Saturday evening.

He said police intelligence had identified a "significant event" involving hundreds of racers was being planned in Waikato over two nights - Friday and Saturday.

Penno said police had taken a "zero-tolerance" approach to the gathering.

He said more than 200 infringement notices were issued, while nine vehicles were impounded for sustained loss of traction offending and licencing offences.

Numerous vehicles were also ordered off the road due to significant vehicle faults.

Four people were also charged with driving with excess breath alcohol.

"As always, the vast majority are vehicle enthusiasts and don't cause any real concerns or break the law, but these gatherings seem to encourage factions within these groups who undertake reckless and illegal acts that put other road users and themselves at risk and cause significant damage to roading infrastructure," Penno stated.

More than 50 police staff from Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Counties Manukau were involved in the operation.