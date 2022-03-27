Surfing community mourns loss of top 'barrel rider' Jamie Civil

The New Zealand surfing community is reeling after the tragic loss of "one of NZ’s most well respected surfers", Jamie Civil, who died while free surfing Dunedin’s Aramoana Spit on Saturday.

partner Courtney and their baby daughter Lenni (Source: Supplied)

Tributes are pouring in online from top New Zealand surfers - including Billy Stairmond and Page Hareb, as well as some of the country's top snow sports athletes who were close to Civil.

He died at Aramoana Beach in Dunedin on Saturday afternoon after being pulled from the water.

He was brought to shore and given medical attention but was not able to be revived.

ADVERTISEMENT

His death will be referred to the Coroner.

A Givealittle page has raised over $33,000 after it was set up on Sunday afternoon and shared via NZ Surfing Mag to support his partner Courtney and their baby daughter Lenni.

In an emotional Instagram post on Sunday night, NZ Surfing Mag acknowledged the loss.

"The loss of loved ones, friends, and respected colleagues through sickness, age, or an accident can be extremely hard to take, when you lose someone doing what they do best that can be a real kick in the guts, and yesterday that is exactly what happened to one of NZ surfing's most respected surfers in Jamie Civil, who died while surfing Dunedin’s Aramoana Spit.

"Jamie was hands down one of the most respected barrel riders in the country, often referred to as “The most barrelled man in NZ”. With 6-8 foot barrels on offer Jamie was free surfing and had just ridden a wave and was paddling back out when bystanders noticed his board was floating and rushed out to his assistance but all attempts to revive Jamie were unsuccessful. Our love and strength go out to Jamie's family, loved ones and friends."

1News understands a rāhui is currently in place at the beach where Civil died.