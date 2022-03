A person has died at Aramoana Beach in Dunedin on Saturday afternoon after being pulled from the water.

Police and ambulance were called to the beach at around 2.30pm following reports a man was struggling in the water.

He was brought to shore and given medical attention but unfortunately was not able to be revived.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.