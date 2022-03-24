Man charged with drug offences after Glen Innes shooting

A man has been charged with drug offences after a shooting in the Auckland suburb of Glen Innes early on Thursday morning.

Police outside property on Heatherbank St, Glen Innes, Auckland following shooting. (Source: 1News)

Police were called to a home on Heatherbank Street after a number of people approached the property and "a number of shotgun rounds have been discharged" around 2.55am, Inspector Jim Wilson said in a statement.

Six people were injured in the shooting, five of whom were transported to Auckland City Hospital. They remain in hospital.

Two people who were seriously injured in the shooting will undergo surgery in the coming days.

Three others are receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

A man was seen fleeing the property by the Eagle police helicopter before staff approached the address.

The man, who was located by police in a nearby area, was allegedly found in possession of a large quantity of cannabis, Wilson said.

The 21-year-old is due to appear in the Auckland District Court later this month charged with possession for supply of cannabis.

No arrests have been made at this stage in relation to the firearms incident.

Police are conducting a scene examination at the property this morning and a scene guard remains in place.

Police are also carrying out an area canvas, with officers speaking to residents and searching for any CCTV footage.

"The police investigation is still in the early stages of establishing what has led to this incident occurring," he said.

"As part of this Police are still working to ascertain whether the firearms incident and discovery of the cannabis are connected.

"Our focus is on establishing the facts and we would remind people that speculation is not helpful to the overall inquiry.

"Police are reassuring the Glen Innes community that there will be an increased presence over the coming days."

Wilson is urging the people involved to come forward and speak to police.

Anyone with information or who witnessed any suspicious activity are asked to call police on 105, quoting the file number 220324/7219, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.