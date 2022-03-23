Six people injured after shooting in Auckland's Glen Innes

Six people have been injured in a shooting at a property in Auckland's Glen Innes in the early hours of this morning.

Police officer guards property in Heatherbank St, Glen Innes, Auckland following shooting. (Source: 1News)

Police say around 2.55am on Thursday "offenders have approached an address on Heatherbank Street where a number of shotgun rounds have been discharged".

Six people have sustained injuries as a result, with five of those taken to Auckland City Hospital.

Two people are in a serious condition, with the remainder in a moderate condition.

A police investigation is underway.

"This will include speaking with those people at the address as well as wider area inquiries," police say.

A resident of the street said she was "shocked" by the shooting and it's a highly unusual incident for the usually quiet street.

Police say Glen Innes residents will notice a heightened police presence over the coming days.

A scene guard is currently in place at the Heatherbank Street address.

A scene examination will also be taking place.