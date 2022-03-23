Six people injured after shooting in Auckland's Glen Innes

Six people have been injured in a shooting at a property in Auckland's Glen Innes in the early hours of this morning.
Police say around 2.55am on Thursday "offenders have approached an address on Heatherbank Street where a number of shotgun rounds have been discharged".
Six people have sustained injuries as a result, with five of those taken to Auckland City Hospital.
Two people are in a serious condition, with the remainder in a moderate condition.
A police investigation is underway.
"This will include speaking with those people at the address as well as wider area inquiries," police say.
A resident of the street said she was "shocked" by the shooting and it's a highly unusual incident for the usually quiet street.
Police say Glen Innes residents will notice a heightened police presence over the coming days.
A scene guard is currently in place at the Heatherbank Street address.
A scene examination will also be taking place.