Six people injured after shooting in Auckland's Glen Innes

Six people have been injured in a shooting at a property in Auckland's Glen Innes in the early hours of this morning.

Police officer guards property in Heatherbank St, Glen Innes, Auckland following shooting.

Police say around 2.55am on Thursday "offenders have approached an address on Heatherbank Street where a number of shotgun rounds have been discharged".

Six people have sustained injuries as a result, with five of those taken to Auckland City Hospital.

Two people are in a serious condition, with the remainder in a moderate condition.

A police investigation is underway.

"This will include speaking with those people at the address as well as wider area inquiries," police say.

A resident of the street said she was "shocked" by the shooting and it's a highly unusual incident for the usually quiet street.

Police say Glen Innes residents will notice a heightened police presence over the coming days.

A scene guard is currently in place at the Heatherbank Street address.

A scene examination will also be taking place.

