5 injured in incident involving car, pedestrians at Manukau mall

Source: 1News

Five people have been injured after an incident involving a car and pedestrians at Westfield Mall in Manukau, Auckland on Sunday afternoon.

St John said they were called to the scene at 12.58pm and five ambulances were dispatched.

Four people have been transported to Middlemore Hospital, one in critical condition and three in serious condition.

A fifth person was in moderate condition and being treated at the scene.

Police said the incident occurred in an underground carpark at the mall and police officers were at the scene speaking to the driver of the vehicle.

New ZealandAucklandAccidents

