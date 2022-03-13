Govt to consider additional measures to ease cost of living pressure

Cabinet this afternoon will be considering additional measures to help ease the pressure on struggling families.

Jacinda Ardern. (Source: Getty)

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Breakfast the Government was aware families were "absolutely feeling" the "wicked, perfect storm" of economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

New Zealand currently has the fifth most expensive groceries in the OECD and Kiwis are seeing prices at the pump rise.

"That is why Cabinet today will be considering additional things that we can do to try and ease the pressure," Ardern said.

"We're particularly concerned by those incredible increases we're seeing at the pump as a result of war in Ukraine."

