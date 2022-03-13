Good Sorts: Pair protecting Auckland golf course from pests

Source: 1News

An unlikely pair have teamed up to protect Auckland's Clarks Beach Golf Course from being attacked by possums.

Lou White, 88, who lives next door to the golf course has teamed up with 16-year-old Reon to guard the perimeter of the course.

Lou says they got 20-30 possums out of one small section which has now grown back "beautifully", he says, adding there are now "heaps of Tui".

Lou and Reon are seven decades apart and were put together by Paul from the local predator-free group.

Lou says he's found a renewed trust in the youth of today.

"Quite a revelation to me, I didn't think we had 15, 16 year olds who could go to school, study, work part-time in a local grocery shop and spend half the night out here re-setting and setting possum traps."

The pair have found success with no possum sightings for some time.

For the full story, watch the video above.

New ZealandGood Sorts

Popular Stories

1

Tauranga construction boss helping Ukrainian families evacuate

2

Saudi Arabia puts 81 to death in its largest mass execution

3

Chch builders dog stolen, along with her ute and tools

4

How will Covid end? Experts look to past epidemics for clues

5

14,494 new Covid-19 cases in NZ, 8 deaths

Latest Stories

Legendary World War II RAF Bomber Command veteran turns 100

Tauranga construction boss helping Ukrainian families evacuate

Bennee’s intimate insight into the joys and struggles of fame

Good Sorts: Pair protecting Auckland golf course from pests

Russian forces carry out air strike on military range near Lviv

Related Stories

Dancer who's mum sacrificed to provide her lessons, pays it forward

Good Sorts: Auckland gardener drives an hour to help school

Good Sorts: Meet the woman running Glenorchy's only radio station

Good Sorts: The train builder bringing joy to Clyde's children