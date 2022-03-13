Good Sorts: Pair protecting Auckland golf course from pests

An unlikely pair have teamed up to protect Auckland's Clarks Beach Golf Course from being attacked by possums.

Lou White, 88, who lives next door to the golf course has teamed up with 16-year-old Reon to guard the perimeter of the course.

Lou says they got 20-30 possums out of one small section which has now grown back "beautifully", he says, adding there are now "heaps of Tui".

Lou and Reon are seven decades apart and were put together by Paul from the local predator-free group.

Lou says he's found a renewed trust in the youth of today.

"Quite a revelation to me, I didn't think we had 15, 16 year olds who could go to school, study, work part-time in a local grocery shop and spend half the night out here re-setting and setting possum traps."

The pair have found success with no possum sightings for some time.

