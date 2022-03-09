Chris Hipkins isolating after one of his children tests positive

Source: 1News

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins is isolating after one of his children tested positive for Covid-19.

Hipkins is considered a household contact.

"I'm absolutely fine, but I did get a message last night to say one of my kids had tested positive for Covid, so I've come home and I'm in for the duration as a household contact," he told Breakfast on Thursday.

A number of MPs have been impacted by the current Omicron outbreak.

Labour MPs Poto Williams, David Parker and Anahila Kanongataá-Suisuiki have all tested positive for the virus.

National leader Christopher Luxon tested positive on Monday after he gave a State of the Nation speech at the weekend.

He has admitted in hindsight he should not have been hugging and shaking hands with so many people at the event.

Around 11 National MPs, including Luxon, are either isolating as a household contact or have Covid-19 themselves.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi is currently isolating after his family tested positive.

