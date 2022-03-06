Number of MPs test positive for Covid-19

National MP Simon Bridges, Police Minister Poto Williams, Attorney-General David Parker and Labour MP Anahila Kanongataá-Suisuiki have all tested positive for Covid-19.

Poto Williams. (Source: 1News)

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi is currently isolating after his family tested positive.

Rawiri Waititi, Te Pāti Māori co-leader (Source: Getty)

Bridges, his wife Blink PR managing director Natalie Bridges and their three children all have Covid and are isolating.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simon Bridges. (Source: 1News)

Williams posted on Facebook last week that she had tested positive and was isolating at her flat.

"I’m feeling ok and continuing with my work remotely," she said.

Kanongataá-Suisuiki said earlier on Monday she had taken a day three Covid-19 test as her daughter had the virus, and had also tested positive.

She said she was "feeling OK", but could not smell or taste.

Parker tested positive last week, saying he had "some minor symptoms but not feeling too bad".

David Parker. (Source: Getty)

ADVERTISEMENT

There was more than 15,000 new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand on Sunday, with 179,417 active cases in New Zealand.