'Around 11' National MPs isolating or have Covid - Willis

There are "around 11" National MPs who are either isolating as a household contact or have Covid-19 themselves, National deputy leader Nicola Willis told media today.

(Source: 1News)

"There will be several MPs who will not be physically present in Parliament this week, either because they have Covid themselves or because they have household contacts with Covid," she said.

"I understand it is around 11."

It comes after leader Christopher Luxon tested positive for the virus on Monday, after his 'State of the Nation' speech on Sunday, where he hugged and shook hands with multiple colleagues and supporters after delivering the speech. He had tested negative prior to the speech.

Willis said it was "a difficult time for all New Zealanders in that we know that Omicron is in the community but many of us still have the urge to have the similar physical contact with colleagues, friends and family members that we normally do".

"It's very difficult to stop that human instinct to engage with people. That's why mask wearing is so important and why we should all stick to the rules when it comes to reducing transmission."

She said Luxon takes mask wearing "very seriously" and uses high quality masks.

Luxon was still in great shape, Willis said, and was about to chair the caucus meeting, Willis said.

Former leader Simon Bridges tested positive on Monday, while three Labour MPs, including Police Minister Poto Williams, also have Covid.