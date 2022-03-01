LIVE: Ardern says Russia’s Ukraine invasion 'blatant act of a bully'

Follow the latest developments on the Russian invasion of Ukraine with live updates from 1News.

People wait for trains on the platform at Kyiv train station on February 28, 2022. (Source: Getty)

What you need to know

- Satellite images show a 65 kilometre-long convoy of Russian armour is making its way to Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

- The New Zealand Government is providing $2 million as an initial contribution to help deliver humanitarian support to Ukraine.

- Beyond that, the National Party is calling for a humanitarian visa for refugees from Ukraine who have family in New Zealand. Meanwhile, the Greens want New Zealand to take 2000 refugees from Ukraine.

- More than 500,000 refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion.

- Talks in Belarus between Ukraine and Russia have ended. Ukraine is asking for a ceasefire, as fighting in the country enters its sixth day.

- Ukraine has applied to join the European Union.

- On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces to be put on high alert in response to what he calls “aggressive statements” by leading NATO powers.

Live updates

7.05pm: From the Associated Press

A 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and other vehicles threatened Ukraine’s capital on Tuesday as an intense shelling attack targeted the country’s second-largest city, and both sides looked to resume talks in the coming days aimed at stopping the fighting.

The country’s embattled president said he believed the stepped-up shelling was designed to force him into concessions.

A woman holds her newborn baby inside a basement used as a bomb shelter at the Okhmadet children's hospital in central Kyiv. (Source: Associated Press)

6.47pm: From the BBC

Ukrainian UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya has welcomed the end of Russia's monthly term as president of the UN Security Council.

The presidency of the council rotates between members every month, and in February was held by Russian ambassador Vassily Nebenzia.

"I’m looking forward to midnight, when this abomination, occupation of the seat of the president of the council will be over," Kyslytsya wrote on Twitter earlier on Monday

The UN Security Council's powers include establishing peacekeeping operations, enacting international sanctions, and authorising military action.

5.55pm: BBC reports a huge convoy of Russian armour advancing on Kyiv and Air sirens sounding across country.

"In addition to Kyiv, the alarms are ringing in the western cities of Ternopil, Vinnytsia, Rivne, as well as the central cities of Cherkasy and Kropyvnytskyi," BBC's Ukrainian service said.

4.45pm: In Parliament on Tuesday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reiterated her condemnation of Russia’s actions, "I will begin with the words of my colleague, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the blatant act of a bully".

Ardern says the attack is “brutal, intolerable and an act of aggression that has been met with condemnation from the people and the parliament of New Zealand.”

She added: “Vladimir Putin’s decision to launch an unprovoked military invasion of Ukraine is a flagrant breach of international law.

"This was a deliberate, calculated and cynical decision.

“We live in a world that is increasingly connected and borderless. A world where a challenge to one, is a challenge to all.

“And that is why we have not only taken a strong position in condemning Russia’s invasion because of our beliefs, and our values, but because now more than ever, we must all take a stand together,” she said.

4.13pm: CNN reports a second wave of Russian troops is likely.

CNN: "Administration officials warned lawmakers in classified briefings Monday that a second wave of Russian troops will likely consolidate the country's positions within Ukraine and by sheer numbers be able to overcome the Ukrainian resistance" pic.twitter.com/QOQd3j4Oel — Steve Lookner (@lookner) March 1, 2022

3.45pm: Kherson, a city in the south of Ukraine is reportedly under "withering assault."

US Senator Marco Rubio says "expect Russia to go to great lengths to prevent news & images to emerge because the world will be horrified by the crimes they are committing there."

#Kherson is under withering assault



Expect #Russia to go to great lengths to prevent news & images to emerge because the world will be horrified by the crimes they are committing there — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 1, 2022

3.15pm: From the Associated Press

US states adding to financial pressure on Russia over war - governors and lawmakers in numerous US states were taking actions on Tuesday to pull state investments from Russian companies while encouraging private entities to do the same.

The effect of sanctions by US states often pales in comparison to national ones, but state officials said they wanted to show solidarity with Ukraine and do what they could to build upon the penalties imposed on Russia by the US government and other Western nations.

A sign in the vodka area of a Pennsylvania Fine Wine and Good Spirits store reflects the states decision to withdraw Russian-made products for sale. (Source: Associated Press)

2.45pm: New York Times journalist Christoph Koettl reports troops are at Antonov Airport, meaning military vehicles & equipment are stretched out along 40 miles of road.

Convoy update based on analysis of additional imagery provided by @maxar: Troops are at Antonov Airport, meaning military vehicles & equipment are stretched out along 40 miles of road. Important: this image shows homes on fire along the route https://t.co/ypUM31PmId pic.twitter.com/IZWzv4akju — Christoph Koettl (@ckoettl) March 1, 2022

2.10pm: More video has emerged of what appears to be Russian bombings, this time near Kherson Airport.

The sound of explosions being reported near Kherson airport. https://t.co/4EOZG3I2wG pic.twitter.com/osqQGbxRm1 — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) February 28, 2022

1.47pm: New Zealand's Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi says 170 applications for visas from Ukrainian people will be fast-tracked.

He says half of the applications are from people in New Zealand with temporary visas, and the other half are overseas.

1.35pm: These images from Getty in Donetsk's Petrovskaya, which is under the control of pro-Russian separatists.

A woman in front of a damaged building in Donetsk's Petrovskaya, which is under the control of pro-Russian separatists, on February 28, 2022. (Source: Getty)

A view of damage due to armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine in Donetsk. (Source: Getty)

1.16pm: From the Associated Press:

Ukraine’s president has signed a decree temporarily lifting the requirement for entry visas for any foreigner willing to join Ukraine’s International Defense Legion and fight on Ukraine’s side against invading Russian troops.

The decree by Zelenskyy takes effect from Wednesday and will remain in place as long as martial law is in place.

1.11pm: From the Associated Press:

Ukraine’s minister of digital transformation says equipment to use SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service has arrived in his country.

Mykhailo Fedorov thanked SpaceX founder Elon Musk for the equipment in a Twitter post on Tuesday that was accompanied by a photo of boxes on the back of a truck.

Musk replied with his own tweet saying: “You are most welcome.”

The tech billionaire said over the weekend that Starlink was now “active” in Ukraine and more equipment to use it was on the way.

That followed a public request from Fedorov for the service.

Starlink is a satellite-based internet system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world. It markets itself as “ideally suited” for areas where internet service is unreliable or unavailable.

12.59pm: Zelenskyy says Russian troops have intensified shelling of Ukraine, calling it an effort to force his government into making concessions during talks held on Tuesday (New Zealand time).

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a speech addressing the nation in Kyiv. (Source: Associated Press)

In his video address, Zelenskyy says that “the talks were taking place against the backdrop of bombing and shelling of our territory, our cities".

"[The] synchronising of the shelling with the negotiating process was obvious. I believe Russia is trying to put pressure [on Ukraine] with this simple method.”

The President gave no details about the hours-long talks themselves. But, he says Ukraine is not prepared to make concessions “when one side is hitting each other with rocket artillery".

Zelenskyy says that Kyiv, the capital, remains “a key goal” for the Russians and that Russian forces have also shelled the city of Kharkiv with rocket artillery.

12.50pm: The UN says at least 102 people have been killed as fighting continues in Ukraine.

A total of 406 civilians have either been injured or killed, according to the UN.

12.46pm: The Green Party says it welcomes the Government's announcement of humanitarian aid on Monday.

But, foreign affairs spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman says New Zealand "can and must do more".

She says the country should welcome 2000 refugees from Ukraine.

"While the preference is always for peace to prevail and the freedom to return home, for now, overcrowded refugee camps and an uncertain future is unsustainable for Ukrainian refugees at the border.

“Given our refugee quota has not been filled for two years now, New Zealand is well placed to offer to take 2000 refugees. We could easily use the Auckland Resettlement Centre as an MIQ facility."

Additionally, the Greens want the visas of Ukrainians based in New Zealand to be automatically extended while fighting continues.

They also want visas for partners and family members of New Zealand-based Ukrainian to be fast-tracked.

Ghahraman says the offer should be open to anyone based in Ukraine.

“We know in particular that Ukraine’s Rainbow communities are extremely fearful and at risk based on Putin’s track record of oppression. Supporting their safe passage through targeted resources for local organisations, followed by resettlement will make a huge difference."

The Greens' proposal goes a step further than National's call earlier on Tuesday that a special humanitarian visa should be considered for those in Ukraine who have family in Aotearoa.

12.30pm: A wrap of this morning's developments:

11.54am: Media are reporting that Ukraine’s ambassador to the US is accusing Russia of using a 'vacuum bomb'.

BREAKING: Russia used vacuum bomb on Monday, says Ukraine’s ambassador to U.S. - REU — BNO News (@BNONews) February 28, 2022

Russia used a thermobaric weapon (vacuum bomb) on Monday in its invasion of Ukraine, said Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova.



"They used the vacuum bomb today, which is actually prohibited by the Geneva convention"



Here's background:https://t.co/r46CNrKaN5 — Phil Stewart (@phildstewart) February 28, 2022

These types of bombs work by absorbing the oxygen around them to create an explosion.

They're more powerful than conventional weapons and can produce a similar effect to a small nuclear weapon.