LIVE: Russian nuclear forces on high alert; fighting continues in Ukraine

Follow the latest developments on the Russian invasion of Ukraine in live updates from 1News.

A Ukrainian soldier inspects a damaged military vehicle after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

What you need to know:

- Fighting has made it to the Ukraine city Kharkiv, the country's second-largest. Meanwhile, Russian troops drew closer to its capital Kyiv.

- Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces to be put on high alert in response to what he calls “aggressive statements” by leading NATO powers.

- It raises fears that the crisis could boil over into nuclear warfare.

- Ukraine has announced that a delegation would meet with Russian officials for talks at the Belarus border.

Live updates:

7.27am: Kasparov says "New Zealand's voice must be heard" in the world's condemnation of Russia's actions in Ukraine.

That's because it's not about just Ukraine, but the world, he says.

The human rights advocate says China is watching events unfold. He says if Putin is allowed to succeed, "Taiwan might be next".

On Friday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Russia’s actions amount to an “illegal invasion of Ukraine”.

“New Zealand calls on Russia to do what is right and immediately cease military operations in Ukraine and permanently withdraw to avoid a catastrophic and pointless loss of innocent life,” she said last week.

Among the actions taken by the New Zealand Government include targeted travel bans, the prohibition of the export of goods to Russian military and security forces, and the suspension of bilateral foreign ministry consultations until further notice.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta says New Zealand is also exploring its options to provide humanitarian aid.

7.12am: Soviet Union-born Human Rights Foundation chairperson, ardent Putin credit, and retired chess legend Garry Kasparov will be speaking to Breakfast in a few minutes.

7.10am: From the Associated Press:

BP says it is exiting its share in Rosneft, a state-owned Russian oil and gas company.

BP has held a 19.75 per cent stake in Rosneft since 2013. The British company also said its CEO, Bernard Looney, and former BP executive Bob Dudley will immediately resign from Rosneft’s board.

“Like so many, I have been deeply shocked and saddened by the situation unfolding in Ukraine and my heart goes out to everyone affected. It has caused us to fundamentally rethink BP’s position with Rosneft,” Looney says in a statement.

6.58am: From the Associated Press:

Some 66,000 refugees have entered Hungary from Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion on Thursday, with more than 23,000 entering on Saturday alone, according to the Hungarian police and Hungary’s foreign minister.

Refugees fleeing conflict in Ukraine arrive in Zahony, Hungary. (Source: Associated Press)

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto says that his government would send 100,000 litres of gasoline and diesel to Ukrainian authorities for use by paramedics, medical institutions and disaster management.

“Hungary has a role to play in humanitarian disaster response and relief,” Szijjarto says.

Some 28 tonnes of food aid has also been sent into Ukraine so far, Szijjarto says, adding that Hungary would provide 1 million euros (NZ$1.6 million) in aid to Ukraine on Monday.

Hungary’s government says it will allow all citizens and legal residents of Ukraine to enter Hungary as refugees, emphasising that none will be turned away if they can prove legal status in Ukraine.

6.47am: Polish President Andrzej Duda tweets:

Today’s speech of @OlafScholz in Bundestag and the decisions on assistance for Ukraine as well as on the blockade of SWIFT & Russian banks is an important step towards stopping Russian aggression. Only by acting together are we able to stop Putin’s imperial ambitions and the war. — Andrzej Duda (@AndrzejDuda) February 27, 2022

The main points from @bundeskanzler Scholz‘s historic speech in the special session of the #Bundestag on #Ukraine, regarding Germany’s 🇩🇪 unwavering commitment to #NATO - a 🧵:



"The third great challenge is to prevent Putin's war from spreading to other countries in Europe.“

1/5 pic.twitter.com/3LhIWn34bK — Germany at NATO (@GermanyNATO) February 27, 2022

The Associated Press reports the US joined European allies on Saturday in dramatically escalating financial penalties against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, after the West’s initial rounds of sanctions failed to deter Putin's military offensive.

Two of the key new measures target the heart of Russia's financial system, its Central Bank, and cut an unspecified number of Russia's banks off from the SWIFT financial network. SWIFT is a vital element of global commerce and banking that moves money from bank to bank around the world.

6.45am: For the first time, the Russian defence ministry has acknowledged casualties in Ukraine, according to reporting by state-owned Russian News Agency TASS.

The ministry tells TASS there are "losses", and Russian forces have been "killed and wounded". However, it hasn't given any figures, only that it is "several times less" than Ukraine's losses.

6.38am: Get a wrap of overnight developments from Ukraine below from the BBC:

6.34am: The latest from 1News' US correspondent Anna Burns Francis:

US Defence officials are wrapping up a background meeting on the situation in Ukraine.

The officials say Russian forces are running into fuel and logistical issues. They also say that of the 320 missiles launched so far by Russia, a number of them have run into failure issues.

Russian forces are making advances in the streets of Kyiv, and Russian forces have been caught wearing Ukrainian army uniforms, the US officials say.

They've called Putin's decision to put nuclear forces on high alert an "unnecessary escalation".

6.25am: The EU has announced a range of new sanctions against Russia.

Among them include the banning of all Russian aircraft from its airspace, the banning of state-owned media outlets Russia Today and Sputnik, and an extension of sanctions to target Belarus, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen says.

She says the sanctions against Belarus would target its "most important sectors", and that Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is "complicit in the vicious attack against Ukraine".

For the first time in history, the EU also says it intends to start shipping arms to Ukraine.

It's after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the West of largely leaving his country to fend for itself.

6.20am: Ata mārie and welcome to live coverage of the fighting in Ukraine from 1News.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Source: Associated Press)

The Associated Press reports tensions have escalated after Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces to be put on high alert on Monday in response to what he called “aggressive statements” by leading NATO powers.

The directive to put Russia’s nuclear weapons in an increased state of readiness for launch raised fears that the crisis could boil over into nuclear warfare, whether by design or mistake.