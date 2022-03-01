Video captures massive blast outside government building in Ukraine

An apparent Russian missile strike, targeting a government building in Ukraine, has been caught on camera.

Footage of the blast was posted to Twitter around 7:30pm NZ time.

A journalist working in Ukraine, Christopher Miller, identified the building as, "Kharkiv’s historic government headquarters in the heart of the city that sits on the edge of Freedom Square".

Miller says he was outside the building enjoying a coffee just last week with a friend.

Another video of the aftermath shows the destruction wrought by the attack.

However, it appears the government building was not directly hit. According to the Guardian, the Ukraine military has stated the strike was an attempt to kill Kharkiv’s governor and his team leading the defence of the city.

Kharkiv is the second-largest city and municipality in Ukraine.

