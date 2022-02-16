Picton Freedom Convoy protest must relocate today - council

Freedom Convoy protesters in Picton have reportedly decided to break a promise to relocate from Nelson Square by Wednesday evening.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

The group had last week agreed with the council to relocate to Waitohi Domain by 5pm on Wednesday, February 16.

However, Stuff is reporting organiser Craig Tough says the group have changed their plans and will remain at Nelson Square past the deadline.

Marlborough District Council Chief Executive Mark Wheeler said the Council has acted in good faith and been generous towards the group by allowing the protesters to continue their occupation of Nelson Square Reserve.

"Council now expects them to also act in good faith and keep their promise to vacate Nelson Square Reserve by 5pm tonight.”

Wheeler said the protest has generated numerous complaints from local residents and they have breached multiple acts.

“If the group does not vacate Nelson Square Reserve today as agreed, Council will have no choice but to trespass everyone on the reserve after the expiry of the deadline.”

Mayor John Leggett said the group has had its voice heard and that any further illegal activity will not help its cause.

“If the group does not relocate today I fear the opinion of most of the community will harden towards the protesters. It’s clear to me that the vast majority of people want the protesters gone.”

Leggett said he hoped the protesters would honour their side of the agreement and move on today.