Officer struck, person stabbed overnight near Palmerston North

One person has been stabbed and a police officer is being treated for a concussion following an incident in Longburn, just outside Palmerston North, overnight.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Police say they were alerted to a “large gathering of anti-social road users” where a person was believed to have been struck by a vehicle on Works Road around 1am on Saturday.

“This was a volatile situation and upon arrival, while one of our staff was arresting a person for disorderly behaviour, he was struck on the head from behind and knocked to the ground,” Detective Sergeant David Wilson said in a statement.

The officer was transported to hospital, where he is being treated for concussion.

“The person who assaulted the officer has not been identified and we would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident,” Wilson said.

Another person at the gathering was stabbed.

The person was transported to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court on Monday.

Anyone who witnessed the incidents or have any information that could help police with their enquiries has been urged to call 105, quoting file number 220212/2718, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.