Police identify man whose body was found on North Canterbury beach

Source: 1News

Police have confirmed the identity of the man whose body was found washed up on a North Canterbury beach early last month.

They were discovered by a member of the public on Thursday morning.

They were discovered by a member of the public on Thursday morning.

Lewis Jarred Robertson, 37, was the man found dead on Leithfield Beach, January 6.

"Significant investigative work has been carried out by North Canterbury CIB and the death is not being treated as suspicious," police said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

"Police can confirm that cash located by members of the public on the beach is linked to a burglary at The Warehouse, Richmond, on or about December 24 2021."

The matter will be referred to the coroner and police inquiries are ongoing.

New ZealandChristchurch and Canterbury

Popular Stories

1

Police identify man whose body was found on North Canterbury beach

2

NZ has outbreaks of new Omicron sub-variant - Bloomfield

3

Police name Gisborne toddler who died from critical injuries

4

Jacinda Ardern reveals NZ's new border reopening dates

5

147 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ on Thursday

Latest Stories

Seven Sharp's Te Rauhiringa Brown 'privileged' to be gifted Māori name

Dolphins complete Bromwich set as Kenny joins new NRL club

Details of isolation rules as NZ prepares for border reopening

Shipwreck of James Cook's Endeavour possibly found in US waters

Sail seeks immediate return as starting Phoenix keeper

Related Stories

Suburbs with highest vehicle crash rates revealed

Native birds rescued after Kaiapoi fire creates oil spill

Dog owners warned about deadly toxic algae in waterways

Homes evacuated after ‘significant’ factory fire in Kaiapoi