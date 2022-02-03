Police identify man whose body was found on North Canterbury beach

Police have confirmed the identity of the man whose body was found washed up on a North Canterbury beach early last month.

They were discovered by a member of the public on Thursday morning.

Lewis Jarred Robertson, 37, was the man found dead on Leithfield Beach, January 6.

"Significant investigative work has been carried out by North Canterbury CIB and the death is not being treated as suspicious," police said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

"Police can confirm that cash located by members of the public on the beach is linked to a burglary at The Warehouse, Richmond, on or about December 24 2021."

The matter will be referred to the coroner and police inquiries are ongoing.