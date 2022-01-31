Vehicle with trailer plunges into Clutha river

Emergency services are responding to a vehicle crash in Central Otago.

A tree involved in a vehicle crash in Central Otago.

The incident was reported to authorities at around 5.15pm near Cromwell.

An eyewitness told 1News they saw a vehicle with a trailer plunge off a bank over the Clutha River on State Highway 8b.

“There was a large boom, followed by a splash and then dust everywhere."

Witnesses from the beach and multiple boats could be seen helping dive with snorkels.

"All I could see was a lunch bag floating," one said.

In a statement, police said the ute was completely submerged in water and plans are being made to recover the vehicles.

"It is unclear at this stage who or how many people were in the ute, however police are following lines of inquiry into this."

The Police National Dive Squad have been notified and will attend on Tuesday.

A scene guard will remain in place overnight.

New ZealandAccidentsCrime and Justice

