NZ's medal hopes arriving in Beijing for historic campaign

There's little question Beijing is ready to put on a show with fireworks, lights and other spectacles going though their final runs before the Winter Olympics opening ceremony later this week.

New Zealand's 15-strong Olympics team are looking to light up the Games even more though when they open on February 4, with stars such as Nico Porteous arriving in Beijing in the quest of gold.

“At the moment everyone is performing at their best and I think that creates a comfortable environment that you feel as if everyone is supporting you within the team.” Porteous said.

“And you can take inspiration from other teammates’ success as well.”

Success has traditionally been a hard thing to come by for Kiwis at the Winter Olympics with Annelise Coberger's silver in 1992 our sole medal until the last Games in PyeongChang.

However, a couple of 16-year-olds burst onto the scene in 2018; Porteous and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's bronze medals taking our overall tally to 3 in 16 campaigns.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott get's some air.

Four years on, the pair along with others such as Alice Robinson are making their way to China as headline acts thanks to recent gold medals at the X Games.

Sadowski-Synnott admitted recent results were only adding to the anticipation - and expectation – in Beijing.

“I just need to keep my head strong and keep this flow going through to Beijing,” she said.

There's no doubt the Kiwis in this Olympics contingent can fly but it remains to be seen if they'll land where no New Zealander has before; the top of a Winter Olympics podium.