Industrial building fire in Auckland's Penrose contained

An industrial building fire in Auckland's Penrose has been contained after multiple fire crews responded on Monday afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said units were initially called at 2.35pm to reports of a fire on O'Rorke Rd, between Rockridge Ave and Station Rd.

FENZ said the fire has since been contained and the owner of the building has been notified. The agency said there were 48 firefighters on the scene and that they were currently scaling back their response.

FENZ said the third-alarm fire was "well-involved” on arrival and there were initially 12 fire trucks working to contain the blaze.

Road closures were in place and police were called to the scene. Emergency services are asking the public to stay clear of the area.