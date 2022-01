Residents from 30 to 40 houses were evacuated early this morning after a "significant" fire in a factory in Kaiapoi.

Emergency services were called to the fire on Dale St just after 12.30am on Sunday.

Police said nearby residential streets were evacuated as a precaution, with residents from 30 to 40 houses being taken to Kaiapoi North School.

Firefighters are still trying to fully extinguish the fire.

Fire investigators are expected to head to the scene.