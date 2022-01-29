Breeding season a success for NZ's most endangered bird

Source: 1News

They're on the brink of extinction but this breeding season's been a success for New Zealand's most endangered bird — the fairy tern.

Ten chicks have hatched this year, the result of an intensive breeding programme run by the Department of Conservation in Northland.

"They were once spread around the North Island, and even the top of the south, but due to things like predation and habitat loss they've been pushed into these few remaining sites which are in Northland and North Auckland," DOC biodiversity ranger Ayla Wyles said.

There are around 45 fairy terns left in the world, but that's an improvement on the 80s, when numbers dropped to just 10.

"Since then, we've been intensively managing them, doing predator control, having rangers out here full time, and trying to get them into these safer nests sites," Wyles said.

In 2019, tonnes of sand and shell were flown by helicopter to the dunes of Waipū, Mangawhai and Pakiri on Northland's east coast to give the birds a place to nest.

It worked, seven of the 10 chicks hatched at Mangawhai earlier this month.

DOC rangers are monitoring the precious chicks closely, as are their parents.

New ZealandAnimalsConservationAucklandNorthland

Popular Stories

1

Jacinda Ardern self-isolating, close contact of Covid case

2

Omicron locations no longer classified separately in Covid list

3

One dead after ‘incident’ in Bay of Plenty

4

Homes evacuated after ‘significant’ factory fire in Kaiapoi

5

11 new Omicron infections to report on Saturday; 97 Covid cases

Latest Stories

Tom Brady retiring from NFL after unprecedented career

Breeding season a success for NZ's most endangered bird

Ash Barty wins Australian Open women's singles title

Homes evacuated after ‘significant’ factory fire in Kaiapoi

One dead after ‘incident’ in Bay of Plenty

Related Stories

Auckland fire crews set to save millions of litres of water

Man dies in house fire in Auckland’s Panmure

Man in his 70s dies in water-related incident in Waipū