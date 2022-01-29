Auckland Powerball player takes home $21 million

A lucky Powerball player from Auckland will no doubt be celebrating after winning $21 million with Powerball First Division on Saturday night.

Person buying a lotto ticket. (Supplied: Lotto NZ)

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland. The prize is made up of $20 million from Powerball First Division and $1 million from Lotto First Division.

Saturday's winner is the first New Zealander to win with Powerball this year.

It comes a month after an Auckland player won $17 million with Powerball in the last draw of 2021.

The numbers are: 12, 16, 19, 25, 29 and 36. The Bonus Ball is 35, and the Power Ball is 3.

Powerball hit the $20 million mark after the draw wasn't struck on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over on Saturday and will be $600,000 on Wednesday.