Police appeal for sightings of missing Christchurch cyclist

Christchurch Police are appealing for sightings of 67-year-old Murray Bennett, who has not returned home following a bike ride on Friday morning.

Murray Bennett. (Source: NZ Police)

Police said Bennett left his Hillsborough home at around 11.15am and has not returned as expected.

He was wearing a long-sleeved blue and white checked shirt and blue shorts, with a red and black bike helmet.

Bennett has some health concerns and there are concerns for his welfare, police said.

If you think you may have seen Bennett on Friday afternoon, please get in touch with police via 105 and quote event number P049456901.