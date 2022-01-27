Vehicle sought after cyclist seriously injured in Otago

Source: 1News

Police have on Friday released an image of a vehicle of interest after it collided with a cyclist that suffered serious injuries in Otago last week.

A vehicle of interest sought by police following an incident involving a cyclist in Otago.

A vehicle of interest sought by police following an incident involving a cyclist in Otago. (Source: New Zealand Police)

Police say they were called to the intersection of Shortcut Road and Partridge Road, in Cromwell, around 7.45am on Sunday January 23.

The cyclist was seriously injured in the incident.

The vehicle involved left the scene immediately following the incident and police have yet to speak to the driver.

The vehicle is described as a blue Ford Ranger, double cabbed with alloy bull bars.

It was last seen driving down Luggate – Cromwell Road on the morning of January 23.

Anyone with information which could lead to the location of the vehicle has been urged to contact police on 105, quoting case number 220123/5266, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeDunedin and Otago

Popular Stories

1

WHO boss backs Neil Young over Rogan Spotify demand

2

Suspected Omicron cases at Auckland domestic airport, Tauranga gym

3

34 new Omicron community cases in NZ on Thursday

4

Auckland to get partially tunnelled CBD to airport light rail

5

New version of Omicron found in NZ border workers and close contacts

Latest Stories

Texan admits smuggling migrants in coffin draped in US flag

74 Covid deaths in NSW, Victoria; two states record 26k cases

Festival-goers say positive Covid tests a ‘wake-up call’

Suspected Omicron cases at Auckland domestic airport, Tauranga gym

ACT, National hit out at light rail's 'wasted spending'

Related Stories

Over $150K in fines dished out to businesses breaking Covid rules

Police investigating after body found in car in Raglan

Invercargill baby’s death being treated as homicide

Queenstown airport, hotel linked to suspected Omicron case