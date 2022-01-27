Vehicle sought after cyclist seriously injured in Otago

Police have on Friday released an image of a vehicle of interest after it collided with a cyclist that suffered serious injuries in Otago last week.

A vehicle of interest sought by police following an incident involving a cyclist in Otago. (Source: New Zealand Police)

Police say they were called to the intersection of Shortcut Road and Partridge Road, in Cromwell, around 7.45am on Sunday January 23.

The cyclist was seriously injured in the incident.

The vehicle involved left the scene immediately following the incident and police have yet to speak to the driver.

The vehicle is described as a blue Ford Ranger, double cabbed with alloy bull bars.

It was last seen driving down Luggate – Cromwell Road on the morning of January 23.

Anyone with information which could lead to the location of the vehicle has been urged to contact police on 105, quoting case number 220123/5266, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.