Great Barrier Reef to get extra $1 billion in protection funding

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has revealed a record $1 billion dollar funding package for the Great Barrier Reef.

Cruise ships take tourists out to the Great Barrier Reef for snorkelling adventures. (Source: istock.com)

It’s the world’s largest coral reef ecosystem, but has been significantly declining, with severe bleaching recorded.

UNESCO labelled the reef as “in danger” last year, with scientists warning water quality and climate change are contributors to the problem.

The cash injection announced on Friday will be spread over nine years and fund projects and research to protect the Queensland World Heritage site.

More than half of the funding is earmarked for improving water quality.

Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley told Australian media that the government has planned this for months.

"It's involved close consultation with our scientific community and it continues the programs with our traditional owner ... and our scientists who are breeding IVF coral with spawn captured across the reef."

"We know the reef is threatened by climate change, as are every single other coral reefs in the world. So what we are doing is building the most healthy, resilient reef possible."

The Morrison Government also successfully lobbied UNESCO to delay a decision about listing the World Heritage site as "in danger".

Australia took diplomats on a diving trip as part of its bid to convince countries to vote against an earlier draft recommendation supporting an "in danger" listing.

The funding comes on top of $2 billion previously given to agencies including the marine park authority and the Australian Institute of Marine Science.

"Our farmers, tourism operators, and fishers are our reef champions and we are supporting them through practical water and land based strategies that will contribute significantly to the health of the reef,” Ley said.

The Great Barrier Reef is a big money earner for Australia, contributing more than $6.4 billion each year to the economy and around 64,000 full-time jobs.

AAP contributed to this report.