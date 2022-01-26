Second man charged with murder over Mt Roskill shooting

A second man has been arrested and charged with the murder of Brian James, who was shot dead inside a property in Auckland's Mt Roskill on December 23 last year.

Police at the scene after fatal shooting in Glass, Rd, Mt Roskill, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

The 23-year-old was shot dead after two armed men, one with a machete and the other a firearm, entered the Glass Rd address and engaged in an "altercation", Detective Inspector Scott Beard told media at the time.

Two other people at the Glass Rd address were transported to hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries".

Two weeks ago a 33-year-old man was arrested at a Napier property and charged with the murder of James, while police said the second offender, a 42-year-old man, remained at large.

Police said the man was located at a South Auckland address on Wednesday morning, taken into custody and charged with murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Hours later, another South Auckland man, aged 39, was located, arrested and charged with being accessory after the fact to murder and an unlawful possession of a firearm.

The two men charged on Wednesday will be appearing in the Auckland District Court on Thursday January 27.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said that even though the investigation team have made multiple arrests, police could not rule out further arrests or additional charges being laid.

Beard said the family of murder victim Brian James, along with the two victims of the machete attack at the Glass Road address, are relieved and grateful at this latest development and the fact the alleged offenders are being held accountable.