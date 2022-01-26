National rowing champs' shift south leaves clubs scrambling

The national rowing championships have been moved south from Waikato's Lake Karāpiro, leaving some North Island clubs scrambling.

Covid means Rowing New Zealand has been forced to move next month's event to Twizel in Canterbury – a move the governing body confirmed on Tuesday evening.

“The decision to move the 2022 championships from Lake Karāpiro to Lake Ruataniwha has been made in consultation with both the Karāpiro Rowing Inc (KRI) and South Island Rowing Inc (SRI) operational committees and their respective Boards,” Rowing NZ said.

“The change in location was necessary as the KRI Board determined they were not able to deliver the Championships at Karāpiro due to the specific event management requirements as a result of Aotearoa New Zealand moving into Red on the Covid-19 Protection Framework.

“Rowing New Zealand acknowledge that the decision to move the regatta at this late stage will create a lot of work for the North Island clubs in particular as they plan their trip South, however it was the desire of the RNZ Board and management to do all we could to offer rowers a New Zealand Championship this year.”

1News understands at least one club has already confirmed it's withdrawn due to travel costs.

To make matters worse for other clubs still attempting to go, it was initially thought all North Island teams would be locked out because the ferry needed to carry their boats across the Cook Strait was fully booked.

“We’re very fortunate that we’ve partnered with Bluebridge Ferries so we’ve been working with them," Rowing NZ general manager Mark Weatherall said.

“They’ve been able to free up some space to allow our travelling North Island clubs to get on the ferries.

Waikato Rowing Club captain Aleisha Haworth said it’s a huge boost to other north island clubs who've had no major regattas this summer.

“It’s been difficult not having anything to aspire to or look forward to,” Haworth said.

“But we’re really looking forward to getting down south and putting all our hard work to the test.”

The event, which runs from Monday February 14 to Friday February 18, is expected to inject some much-needed cash into the Mackenzie district in South Canterbury.