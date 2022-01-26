Boris Johnson, Sir Keir Starmer in heated 'partygate' exchange

The British Government has yet to receive the highly anticipated Sue Gray report into allegations of multiple parties at No. 10PDowning Street during Covid-19 lockdowns.

Despite the matter now being subject to a criminal investigation, it was Groundhog Day at the Prime Minister’s Questions in parliament.

“Does the Prime Minister really not understand the damage his behaviour is doing to our country?” Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked Boris Johnson in a packed and raucous House of Commons on Wednesday (Thursday NZT).

READ MORE: Boris Johnson accused of attending lockdown birthday party

“Whatever he says in his statement later today or tomorrow won't change the facts. This is a Prime Minister and government that has shown nothing but contempt for the decency, honesty and respect that defines this country," Starmer said.

In a heated exchange, a defiant Johnson continued to brush away the anger with his standard reply of needing to wait for the Sue Gray investigation.

Britain's Labour leader Keir Starmer addresses Prime Minister Boris Johnson, fourth left, during Prime Minister's Questions, in the House of Commons, London. (Source: Associated Press)

“The problem with the Labour Party today is that [Starmer] is a lawyer, not a leader” Johnson replied as he refused to resign.

“We’ve taken the tough decisions, we’ve got the big calls right. We are – and particularly I am – getting on with the job.”

READ MORE: Under-fire Boris Johnson denies lying over lockdown parties

British media are reporting Gray’s report is completed, but she has not sent it to the Prime Minister yet until final checks are done.

Downing Street has insisted it “intends” to publish fully the official inquiry into partying allegations but failed to give a concrete pledge.