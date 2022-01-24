Boris Johnson accused of attending lockdown birthday party

Boris Johnson has been embroiled in yet another No.10 Downing Street party scandal during lockdown, this time a surprise birthday party - for himself.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie Johnson. (Source: Getty)

It’s alleged that the British Prime Minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson, helped organise a surprise get-together for him on the afternoon of June 19, 2020, ITV News revealed.

She surprised him with cake and led staff in a chorus of Happy Birthday, a gathering that lasted 20 to 30 minutes but Downing Street said Johnson only attended for less than 10 minutes.

ITV News reports up to 30 people attended the event in the Cabinet Room, including the interior designer who renovated the couple’s Downing Street flat, which has been the subject of a separate controversy.

It also reported there was a second gathering that night, where family friends were hosted in the Prime Minister’s residence.

No. 10 has denied the claim, saying Johnson only hosted a small number of family members outside.

In June 2020, social gatherings indoors were still forbidden in England under lockdown rules. The rules also banned choirs to meet in person to rehearse due to concerns about the potential spread of coronavirus from singing.

The latest scandal comes ahead of an independent inquiry investigating a number of parties at Downing Street during lockdown due out this week as Johnson battles to save his leadership.