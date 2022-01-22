Man threatens Hāwera grocer with knife in attempted robbery

Source: 1News

A man threatened a Hāwera dairy worker with a knife in an attempted aggravated robbery, but didn’t end up taking anything, police say.

A CCTV image captured a man during an attempted robbery in Hawera.

A CCTV image captured a man during an attempted robbery in Hawera. (Source: NZ Police)

Police said the man entered Turuturu Grocery on Glover Road at around 6.50pm on Saturday.

In a statement, they added the man with a “skinny-build” then fled down Totara Road wearing beige or brown shorts, white high-top shoes and a dark coloured t-shirt.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen the man or knows information about the incident to get in touch on 105 and quote event number P049394978.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

