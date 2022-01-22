Driver sought after cyclist struck by vehicle in Otago

Source: 1News

A driver is being sought by police after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle in Central Otago on Sunday morning.

Cyclist at sunset file image.

Cyclist at sunset file image. (Source: istock.com)

Police say they were called to the intersection of Shortcut Road and Partridge Road, in Cromwell, around 7.45am.

The cyclist received serious injuries in the incident.

The vehicle involved left the scene immediately following the incident and police have yet to speak to the driver.

The vehicle has been described as a metallic blue double cab ute with a bull bar and off-road tyres.

The driver or anyone with information to help locate the vehicle has been advised to contact police on 105, quoting event number P049399795.

New ZealandDunedin and OtagoCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Ardern, Bloomfield to hold media conference on Omicron

2

Auckland supermarket and chemist Omicron locations of interest

3

Jacinda Ardern, Dr Ashley Bloomfield to hold Covid-19 conference at 7pm after latest community cases

4

Person found dead in water in Tauranga Harbour

5

43 new Covid-19 cases in NZ community on Saturday

Latest Stories

Driver sought after cyclist struck by vehicle in Otago

Ardern, Bloomfield to hold media conference on Omicron

Person found dead in water in Tauranga Harbour

Australia delivers water, telecommunications aid to Tonga

Wildfire near California's Big Sur forces evacuations

Related Stories

Investigation launched after woman found dead in Christchurch

Man threatens Hāwera grocer with knife in attempted robbery

Gang-related funeral procession sees 'hostile behaviour' - police

Person injured following stabbing in Auckland overnight