Driver sought after cyclist struck by vehicle in Otago

A driver is being sought by police after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle in Central Otago on Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to the intersection of Shortcut Road and Partridge Road, in Cromwell, around 7.45am.

The cyclist received serious injuries in the incident.

The vehicle involved left the scene immediately following the incident and police have yet to speak to the driver.

The vehicle has been described as a metallic blue double cab ute with a bull bar and off-road tyres.

The driver or anyone with information to help locate the vehicle has been advised to contact police on 105, quoting event number P049399795.