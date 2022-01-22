Ardern, Bloomfield to hold media conference on Omicron

Source: 1News

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield have announced they will be providing an update on the Omicron situation on Sunday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. (Source: Getty / 1News)

A media conference will be held at 11am.

It comes after five flights were on Saturday linked to nine Covid-19 cases reported in the Nelson Tasman region on Friday.

An Air New Zealand crew member on the same Auckland-Nelson flight as the nine cases - who are all part of one household - tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

READ MORE: Five Air NZ flights linked to Nelson-Tasman Covid cases

1News will broadcast the media conference on TVNZ 1, and live streamed on the 1News Facebook page and website.

New ZealandCovid-19

Popular Stories

1

Ardern, Bloomfield to hold media conference on Omicron

2

Auckland supermarket and chemist Omicron locations of interest

3

Jacinda Ardern, Dr Ashley Bloomfield to hold Covid-19 conference at 7pm after latest community cases

4

Person found dead in water in Tauranga Harbour

5

43 new Covid-19 cases in NZ community on Saturday

Latest Stories

Driver sought after cyclist struck by vehicle in Otago

Ardern, Bloomfield to hold media conference on Omicron

Person found dead in water in Tauranga Harbour

Australia delivers water, telecommunications aid to Tonga

Wildfire near California's Big Sur forces evacuations

Related Stories

Northland records two new Covid-19 cases

Auckland supermarket and chemist Omicron locations of interest

Covid rules could see household contacts of positive case isolate for 24 days

NZ health workers prepare to support Omicron cases remotely