Ardern, Bloomfield to hold media conference on Omicron

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield have announced they will be providing an update on the Omicron situation on Sunday.
A media conference will be held at 11am.
It comes after five flights were on Saturday linked to nine Covid-19 cases reported in the Nelson Tasman region on Friday.
An Air New Zealand crew member on the same Auckland-Nelson flight as the nine cases - who are all part of one household - tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.
1News will broadcast the media conference on TVNZ 1, and live streamed on the 1News Facebook page and website.