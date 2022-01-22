Full video: Ardern announces NZ moving to Red as Omicron spreads

Source: 1News

The media conference is due to begin at 11am.

New ZealandCovid-19

Popular Stories

1

What you can do under the Red traffic light setting

2

'Such is life' - PM's wedding 'not going ahead' as NZ moves to Red

3

Auckland supermarket and chemist Omicron locations of interest

4

Full video: Ardern announces NZ moving to Red as Omicron spreads

5

43 new Covid-19 cases in NZ community on Saturday

Latest Stories

What you can do under the Red traffic light setting

NZ to move to Red at 11.59pm tonight, Nelson-Tasman cases confirmed as Omicron

Red traffic light setting to protect vulnerable Kiwis - PM

Nelson-Tasman Omicron cases attended Auckland wedding before positive tests

Police seek to identify man found dead in Tauranga Harbour

Related Stories

What you can do under the Red traffic light setting

Red traffic light setting to protect vulnerable Kiwis - PM

Ardern, Bloomfield to hold media conference on Omicron

Northland records two new Covid-19 cases