Top Stories
Latest
New Zealand
Covid 19
World
Sport
Entertainment
Politics
Māori Glossary
Full video: Ardern announces NZ moving to Red as Omicron spreads
11:20pm
Source: 1News
The media conference is due to begin at 11am.
New Zealand
Covid-19
Popular Stories
1
What you can do under the Red traffic light setting
2
'Such is life' - PM's wedding 'not going ahead' as NZ moves to Red
3
Auckland supermarket and chemist Omicron locations of interest
4
Full video: Ardern announces NZ moving to Red as Omicron spreads
5
43 new Covid-19 cases in NZ community on Saturday
Latest Stories
What you can do under the Red traffic light setting
4 mins ago
NZ to move to Red at 11.59pm tonight, Nelson-Tasman cases confirmed as Omicron
12 mins ago
Red traffic light setting to protect vulnerable Kiwis - PM
16 mins ago
Nelson-Tasman Omicron cases attended Auckland wedding before positive tests
28 mins ago
Police seek to identify man found dead in Tauranga Harbour
42 mins ago
Related Stories
What you can do under the Red traffic light setting
Red traffic light setting to protect vulnerable Kiwis - PM
Ardern, Bloomfield to hold media conference on Omicron
Northland records two new Covid-19 cases