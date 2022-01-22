8 injured in three-car crash near Morrinsville

Source: 1News

Eight people have been injured following a three-car crash near Morrinsville on Saturday afternoon.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

Police were called to the scene on Tahuna-Ohinewai Rd, Hoe-O-Tainui at around 2.15pm.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash with eight people being treated for injuries.

St John said three ambulances attended the incident and treated eight people with varying injuries.

Two people were in serious condition, three were in moderate condition and a further three had minor injuries.

Six of the eight were transported to Waikato Hospital.

One of the vehicles was blocking both lanes and motorists were urged to avoid the area.

