Gang-related funeral procession sees 'hostile behaviour' - police

Source: 1News

Police say they have encountered 'hostile behaviour' as they monitor a gang-related tangi on Auckland's North Shore.

Schnapper Rock Cemetery.

Schnapper Rock Cemetery. (Source: Google Maps)

Police say there is a large gang funeral procession travelling from Beach Haven to Schnapper Rock Cemetery.

"Disappointingly, we are already seeing instances of reckless driving, endangering other road users, as well as hostile behaviour towards police staff monitoring the procession.

"We want to reassure the public that we take this behaviour extremely seriously and will be taking enforcement action where offenders can be identified," police said in a statement shortly before 1pm on Saturday.

Police say they will be filming the procession to identify offenders.

Anyone who has dash cam footage or CCTV of criminal offending in relation to the tangi is asked to contact police via 105.

