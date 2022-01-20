No light plane crash near Whangamatā

It’s been confirmed reports of a plane crash at Hikuai, near Whangamatā on the Coromandel Peninsula were incorrect.

Police told 1News of reports of a "small" plane crash just off Tairua Road but in a later update said there was no incident.

They were alerted to reports of the crash at 10.20am.

St John said two ambulances, one rapid response vehicle, two managers and two helicopter responded to reports of the crash.

Fire and Emergency said the plane - a crop duster - had been located and there had been no crash.