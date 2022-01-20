Second man charged with murder over 2018 death of Tauranga man

A second man has been charged with murder over the death of Tauranga man David Kuka in 2018.

David Kuka, 52. (Source: Supplied)

Kuka, a 52-year-old father of four, was shot dead on February 11 2018 in Tauranga. Police have previously said it was a case of mistaken identity and an execution style killing.

Police on Monday said they had arrested a second man over the case, a 36-year-old in Tauranga.

It comes after a 34-year-old Raetihi man was also charged with his murder in December 2021.

The second man is due to appear in Tauranga District Court on Friday.

Police say they can’t rule out further arrests and extend their thoughts to Kuka's family at this time.