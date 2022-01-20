Second man charged with murder over 2018 death of Tauranga man

Source: 1News

A second man has been charged with murder over the death of Tauranga man David Kuka in 2018.

David Kuka, 52.

David Kuka, 52. (Source: Supplied)

Kuka, a 52-year-old father of four, was shot dead on February 11 2018 in Tauranga. Police have previously said it was a case of mistaken identity and an execution style killing.

Police on Monday said they had arrested a second man over the case, a 36-year-old in Tauranga.

It comes after a 34-year-old Raetihi man was also charged with his murder in December 2021.

The second man is due to appear in Tauranga District Court on Friday.

Police say they can’t rule out further arrests and extend their thoughts to Kuka's family at this time.

New ZealandTauranga and Bay of PlentyCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

‘Real-life Aquaman’ swims 7.5km after Tonga eruption, tsunami

2

Omicron outbreak would see NZ go to Red in 24-48 hours - PM

3

15 locations of interest for 'possible' Manawatū Omicron case

4

Aus PM backtracks on kids driving forklifts to ease shortage

5

Czech folk singer dies after deliberately catching Covid-19

Latest Stories

Aus PM backtracks on kids driving forklifts to ease shortage

Omicron outbreak would see NZ go to Red in 24-48 hours - PM

NZ aid arrives in Tonga after ‘mammoth’ effort to clear runway

Nets assistant knocks Wizards' pass in Brooklyn's one-point win

Related Stories

Mt Roskill shooting: Man at large urged to give himself up

Women accused of breaching Covid restrictions to go on trial

Brian Tamaki denied bail, held in custody after court hearing

Video shows police arresting man carrying firearm on Masterton street