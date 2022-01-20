Police seize meth, cash and firearms in Taranaki arrest

Source: 1News

A 60-year-old man has been arrested in Taranaki after police seized cash, illegally-held firearms, and a “substantial amount” of methamphetamine.

A police officer (file image).

A police officer (file image). (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Police say they arrested the man on Thursday morning after a search warrant was executed at an address in Opunake in South Taranaki.

The man appeared in the Hawera District Court on Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine for supply, possession of cannabis for supply, possession of drug utensils, and unlawful possession of firearms.

He was remanded in custody to reappear on Monday.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeTaranaki

Popular Stories

1

‘Real-life Aquaman’ swims 7.5km after Tonga eruption, tsunami

2

Czech folk singer dies after deliberately catching Covid-19

3

15 locations of interest for 'possible' Manawatū Omicron case

4

Otago baby gets first dose of sun after 100th day in NICU

5

‘Omicron is going to be really messy,' epidemiologist says

Latest Stories

Why Australian court ruled against Novak Djokovic

Woman waiting months for cataract surgery in constant pain

Otago baby gets first dose of sun after 100th day in NICU

‘Omicron is going to be really messy,' epidemiologist says

Bluff Oyster Festival cancelled for 2022 over Covid concerns

Related Stories

Second man charged with murder over 2018 death of Tauranga man

Mt Roskill shooting: Man at large urged to give himself up

Women accused of breaching Covid restrictions to go on trial

Brian Tamaki denied bail, held in custody after court hearing