Police seize meth, cash and firearms in Taranaki arrest

A 60-year-old man has been arrested in Taranaki after police seized cash, illegally-held firearms, and a “substantial amount” of methamphetamine.

Police say they arrested the man on Thursday morning after a search warrant was executed at an address in Opunake in South Taranaki.

The man appeared in the Hawera District Court on Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine for supply, possession of cannabis for supply, possession of drug utensils, and unlawful possession of firearms.

He was remanded in custody to reappear on Monday.