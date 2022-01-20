Otago baby gets first dose of sun after 100th day in NICU

Source: 1News

After spending 100 days in NICU at Dunedin Hospital, Benjamin Cassius Jude Lloyd has had his first dose of sunshine.

Baby Benjamin's mum Nicole (left), and his NICU nurses

Benjamin was born on October 10, 2021 at just 23 weeks. He needs breathing support for a chronic lung disease and also has eye complications due to being "extremely preterm".

In images shared to Facebook by the Southern District Health Board (SDHB), Benjamin's mum Nicole Lloyd and his many NICU nurses celebrated his 100th day outside in the sun.

His mum said it was a "beautiful day" and a "perfect way" to celebrate the milestone, alongside those who have been involved in Benjamin's journey so far.

His family have been in Dunedin since his birth, staying mostly at a motel.

SDHB said Benjamin is currently being weaned off breathing support, and it's hoped he will be able to head back to Invercargill, where his family are from, at the end of January.

"The SDHB wishes little strong warrior Benjamin and his family all the best on the rest of the journey."

