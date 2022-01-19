Thousands raised for whānau of boy found in Hutt River

More than $8000 has been raised for the family of a five-year-old boy who was found dead in the Hutt River on Tuesday.

Leonidas was found dead in the Hutt River on Tuesday night.

Leonidas, who was non-verbal, was reported missing at 5.40pm on Tuesday. His body was found at 9.40pm that evening after a search was carried out in Ngāti Tama Park.

"This is an absolutely tragic outcome and our thoughts are with the boy’s whānau," a police spokesperson said.

"Police would like to thank all those who assisted in the search, which included many members of our community."

The boy's aunty has created a Givealittle page to help whānau cover funeral costs.

The page has already raised more than $8000.

"As some of you may know we lost our beautiful boy Leo yesterday evening while down at the river. Thank you to everyone who came by to help in the search for our boy, but this is only the beginning of a very long journey ahead.

"As we know funerals can be a massive strain in the whanau at an already difficult time, so anything is appreciated," Leonidas' aunty said on Givealittle.