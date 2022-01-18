Body of 5-year-old boy found in Hutt River

Source: 1News

The body of a five-year-old boy has been located in the Hutt River on Tuesday night, after being reported missing earlier in the evening.

Hutt River (file image).

An extensive search was carried out in the area of Ngāti Tama Park, Upper Hutt, after the boy was reported missing at 5.40pm.

His body was found by searchers at 9.15pm.

"This is an absolutely tragic outcome and our thoughts are with the boy’s whānau," a police spokesperson said.

"Police would like to thank all those who assisted in the search, which included many members of our community."

