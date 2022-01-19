Silver Ferns survive Proteas scare to finish Quad series third

The Silver Ferns have managed to fend off a fired-up South African outfit 51-50 to finish third at their netball Quad Series in London.

Maia Wilson shoots against South Africa. (Source: Photosport)

After taking a comfortable 54-43 win over South Africa yesterday - a margin unimpressed coach Dame Noeline Taurua said should've been bigger - the Proteas came out with something to prove Thursday morning.

South Africa stayed in touch with the Silver Ferns the entire match with the fifth-world ranked side only down by one goal after the first quarter.

That margin only extended to three at halftime with the Silver Ferns up 28-25 after Taurua opted to make an early change at the defensive end.

Taurua introduced Sulu Fitzpatrick and Phoenix Karaka in place of Kelly Jury and Kayla Johnson in the second quarter in an attempt to tighten up the defensive end but the South Africans wouldn't back down.

As such, the Proteas managed to claw back the small halftime deficit to equalise the score midway through the third quarter before taking a three-goal lead over the stunned Silver Ferns outfit.

The Silver Ferns pulled the margin back to level the score but in-form South African shooter Ine-Mari Venter nailed a buzzer beater to give her side a one-goal lead heading into the final 15 minutes.

However, a more aggressive Silver Ferns side came to the court in the final quarter, forcing more turnovers out of the South African side which they were ultimately able to capitalise on.

Maia Wilson finished the game shooting 39-for-44 at goal shoot for the Ferns while young goal attack Tiana Metuarau added 12 goals from 14 attempts.