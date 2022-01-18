Silver Ferns 'should've won by more' against Proteas - Taurua

The Silver Ferns have scored a comfortable 54-43 win over South Africa in their latest game of the Quad Series in London.

Maia Wilson. (Source: Photosport)

It wasn't a clinical performance from the Silver Ferns but it was a step in the right direction from a new-look team with the focus on finding the formula heading towards the Commonwealth Games in six months, new combinations and personnel getting their opportunity to press their claims.

"We came out with a win and that's always a good thing," Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua said afterwards.

"There were some good patches. Defensively, we turned over some good ball but what I'm a bit disappointed about is our basic skills sets, and on that front, we need to be better. Even though we did win, I thought we should have won by more."

The Ferns started with Grace Nweke and Maia Wilson in the shooting circle, Gina Crampton, Shannon Saunders and Karin Burger in the midcourt and Phoenix Karaka and Sulu Fitzpatrick in the defensive circle.

After leading 15-9 after the first break coach Dame Noeline Taurua kept with the same lineup although Tiana Metuarau did replace Wilson just before half time.

The Ferns held a 31-19 lead at half time.

Mila Reuelu-Buchanan came on at centre after the break to make her international debut and New Zealand extended their lead to 16 goals at three-quarter time.

Maia Wilson returned to the shooting circle for the final quarter, replacing Grace Nweke as the ferns held on for their first win of the tournament.

New Zealand shot 89 percent with Nweke scoring 30 from 32, Metuarau 15 of 16 and Wilson 9 of 13.

The Ferns will play South Africa again tomorrow in the play-off for third.

England and Australia drew 48-all in the day's second game and they will meet again tomorrow in the final.

rnz.co.nz