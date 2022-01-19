New photos emerge from Tonga following eruption, tsunami

More photos have emerged of the devastation in Tonga in the wake of Saturday’s large volcanic eruption and the tsunami which followed.

Volcanic ash from Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai blankets a car in Nuka'alofa. (Source: Twitter/Consulate of the Kingdom of Tonga)

Photos from the Consulate of the Kingdom of Tonga and Ha'atafu Beach Resort show parts of the main island, Tongatapu, blanketed in volcanic ash from Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai.

Debris from the tsunami includes trees, walls and parts of structures.

The Ha'atafu Beach Resort on Tongatapu is unrecognisable following the tsunami. (Source: Facebook/Ha'atafu Beach Resort)

Authorities have confirmed three people were killed in Saturday's events — two Tongans and a British national.

British woman Angela Glover was swept away by the tsunami after she and her husband, James, went to rescue their dogs.

Volcanic ash from Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai blankets buildings, cars and the ground in Nuka'alofa. (Source: Facebook/Kitekeiaho Tuakalau)

Ha'atafu Beach Resort, located about 21km west of the capital Nukuʻalofa, said in a Facebook post its resort was "now unrecognisable and it's a miracle everyone got out safely".

Although power has been restored in Tonga, it will take at least four weeks for the Kingdom's only submarine cable to be repaired.

Debris litters the ground in Tonga after the tsunami in Tonga following the large eruption of Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai. (Source: Twitter/Consulate of the Kingdom of Tonga)

People have finally been able to get through to relatives in Tonga by phone after Digicel set up an interim system on Tongatapu. The connection is "limited and patchy", however.

Relief supplies are being distributed across the Kingdom as volcanic ash has contaminated water supplies.

Children amongst the tsunami debris at Ha'atafu Beach Resort on Tongatapu. (Source: Facebook/Ha'atafu Beach Resort)

On Wednesday afternoon New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign and trade said evacuations from the islands of Atatā, Mango and Fonoifua were underway.

Limited communication has been made with the Vava'u and Ha'apai group of islands.