Body of British woman swept away after Tonga tsunami found

The body of a British woman swept away in a tsunami in Tonga following a volcanic eruption on Saturday has been found.

Angela Glover. (Source: Instagram / Angela Glover)

Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano erupted late on Saturday afternoon, causing a tsunami and covering much of Tonga in ash.

Much of the communication network in Tonga went down following the natural disaster, making it difficult for people to contact loved ones.

Angela Glover and her husband James, who own the Happy Sailor Tattoo in Nuku'alofa, had gone to get their dogs when the wave hit.

READ MORE: UK woman missing after being swept away in Tonga tsunami

James managed to hold onto a tree but his wife, who also ran a dog rescue on the island, and their dogs were washed away.

The 50-year-old's death was confirmed to Sky News by her brother, Nick Eleini, on Tuesday.

He described her to 1News on Monday as a “great, fun girl” who was popular with locals and loved the culture.

READ MORE: Brother of UK woman swept away in Tongan tsunami 'hoping' she's safe

“She really embraced it, she loved the Tongans, she just thought they were wonderful people,” he said.

“She really grew into the Tonga way of life.”

The couple moved from the UK to Tonga in 2015, where Angela started the TAWS animal rescue while James taught tattoo art.