Holiday road toll climbs to 17, police ‘disappointed’

Seventeen people died on the roads over the Christmas and New Year period — many in “completely preventable incidents”, police say.

The provisional figures, as of 6am on Wednesday when the official period ended, is an increase from 11 deaths on the roads over the 2020 and 2021 holiday period.

It is the highest since 2016, where 19 people died on the roads.

Assistant Commissioner Bruce O’Brien said police would continue to have a “visible presence” on the roads over summer and would take enforcement action where necessary.

“But ultimately it is drivers who have the responsibility to keep themselves, their passengers and other road users safe,” he said.

“The impact on whānau, friends and communities cannot be measured when someone is killed in a road crash.

"It’s also incredibly frustrating for police to see people losing their lives in completely preventable incidents."

O’Brien said people should watch their speed and following conditions.

“Don’t drink or take drugs and drive, wear a seatbelt, put your phone away and allow plenty of time to get where you are going, especially if you are travelling on roads you don’t know.”

Police confirmed the latest death over the holiday period on Wednesday morning: a 13-year-old girl who died after a serious one-car crash in Matamata on December 27.

There were two other fatal crashes yesterday - in Waikato and Buller.

