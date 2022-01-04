Person dies in Waikato crash, holiday road toll at 16

Source: 1News

A person has died in a crash which brought power lines down in the Waikato town of Taupiri.

A file image of a police emergency crime scene. (Source: 1News)

In a statement on Tuesday evening, police said they were called to the crash on Dawson Road just after 4pm.

They said the road, between Lake Road and Kerie Road, was likely to be closed to traffic "for some time".

"Police are advising motorists to delay their travel or avoid the area altogether," the statement said.

Police will be making inquiries into the crash on behalf of the coroner.

The death brings the holiday road toll to 16.

The official Christmas and New Year’s holiday period ends at 6am on January 5, 2022. It began at 4pm on December 24, 2021.

New ZealandAccidents

