Person trapped after vehicle rolls on SH65 in Buller

One person is trapped after a vehicle rolled on a state highway in Maruia, Buller, on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services, including a helicopter, are at the scene after a vehicle rolled along State Highway 65 between Memorial Lane and the Shenandoah Highway around 8.35am, police said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson confirmed one person is trapped following the incident.

Multiple fire trucks, including a unit with cutting equipment from Nelson, have been dispatched to the scene.

Two people are said to be injured, one with more serious injuries.

One person with minor injuries has received treatment, a St John spokesperson told 1News.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Diversions are being put in place and motorists have been advised it will likely be through Reefton.

Motorists have been thanked in advance for their patience.